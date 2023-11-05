Crucial new funding confirmed for Selsey Pavilion restoration project

Trust chairman Christian Skelton said: “The purchase is still on track. There are lots of hurdles between now and completing the purchase, but I optimistically say end of November or early December to complete the purchase or more realistically by the end of the year. And then the Selsey Pavilion belongs to us so the timing of this new grant is amazing. We applied a while ago and the great thing is that we now have a good chunk of money allocated for the refurbishment. The Garfield Weston Foundation is a huge funder. They give away roughly £90 million a year and I'm really excited about having their support at such an early stage. They have pledged and given us the money before we actually own the building which is a great testament to what we're doing and to our future plans. Effectively I would really like to develop a relationship with them and have the opportunities go back to them at a later date. We are going to be using the money for very, very early-stage refurbishment works. We need to be fixing the roof. There is a lot of water coming in. So it's really essential maintenance work like the guttering, the roof and also sorting the floors. We have now secured in total about £120,000 for the phase one repairs of which this £50,000 is a big chunk. Part of the funding is to cover a proper accessible toilet in the cafe but the point is that the cafe will continue to trade. Nothing will change there. They are very much part of our plans. It is just that we are taking on the lease and they will be our tenants. And that will work very well. It means that from day one we will have an income coming in.”