Cuckfield Museum: Memories of a glorious reign

Cuckfield Museum - Brainsmead at the time of the coronation

A spokesman said: “In 1953 the inhabitants of Brainsmead built an archway to celebrate the Coronation while in 1977, larger than life Beefeaters appeared in the High Street for the Silver Jubilee. They were made by local butcher Ernie Malins and his friend, the baker Reg Tree and were much admired.

“In 1977 local scouts made the bunting which lined the High Street. They cut up plastic sacks donated by local farmers - while local children decorated their bikes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"China has always been a favourite way to commemorate national occasions and Cuckfield has been collecting unusual treasures throughout the Queen’s reign, from a teapot in the form of a Coronation coach to a little Jubilee mug on bended knee.

"Some tributes were homemade as with the framed photograph of the Queen made most skilfully for the Coronation from Players’ cigarette packets by Dick Whidborne and Mrs Partridge who looked after him when he was a child.

The exhibition runs from June to August, with new opening hours Wed-Sat 10-12.30pm.

“Cuckfield Museum, housed on the first floor of the historic Queens Hall, opened in 1981 and tells a story unique to Cuckfield.

"It was here in the 1820s that Gideon Mantell identified the first dinosaur to become known to science – the Iguanodon.

"Fossilised teeth from Iguanodon were found in the stone quarries at Whitemans Green, on the north edge of the village.

" One of our permanent displays features bones, photographs, archive and documentary material relating to this discovery.