Danny Beard and Their Live Band 'Straight Expectations' UK Tour

‘High fashion, hilarious and hairy! What’s not to love?’ GRAHAM NORTON

‘The drag, the comedy, the voice - the phrase triple threat was created for Danny Beard ’ ALAN CARR

The show, ‘Straight Expectations’ will see Danny and their full live band perform a night of killer vocals, snappy comedy, put downs and pick me ups. Join the host of BBC3’s ‘The After Shave’ for an evening of scandalous behaviour, lots of laughs, and an honest insight into what life's really like as a Z-list 'celeb' Danny takes to the road for their biggest tour to date - kicking off the two-week tour on 4th September at Newbury Corn Exchange and culminating at London’s Peacock Theatre on 22nd September.

Danny Beard

‘Straight Expectations’ will take you on a musical and comedy journey through the eye of a 6-foot, scouse drag queen. Expect anecdotes about life growing up gay in 90’s and 00’s Liverpool, and what was expected of you, and becoming Britain’s next drag superstar. There’ll be hot celebrity gossip, and of course a soundtrack to the perfect night out. Danny will be asking, and trying to answer, all the right and wrong questions. What makes a drag queen? Who’s drag really for? Is it really fair to pick on straight people? After all, it’s not their fault.