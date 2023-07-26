Danny Moss to play at Steyning Jazz Club

Internationally-renowned double bassist Danny Moss Jnr will be bringing his well-known quartet to Steyning Jazz Club on Friday, August 4. The line-up will be: Danny Moss Jnr, bass; Dave Chamberlain, guitar; Leon Greening, piano; and Matt Fishwick, drums.

Danny Moss will perform at Steyning Jazz Club (contributed pic)

Spokesman Colin Jilks said: “Son of s axophone legend Danny Moss Senior, Danny is an unashamed disciple of the great Ray Brown. Tone, time, swing and variation of lines are the hallmark of his playing. Danny’s propulsive lines and long-note style have earned him a considerable reputation. John Critchinson, who was one of Europe’s top piano players, dubbed Danny ‘The Pathfinder’ due to his driving and harmonically sympathetic bass lines.

“The quartet also features the in-demand guitarist Dave Chamberlain who has played with John Dankworth, Buddy Greco, Mark Murphy, The BBC Concert Orchestra, The Halle Orchestra, The Ronnie Scott’s All Stars and The Pasadena Roof Orchestra to name but a few. On piano, Leon Greening’s fluently-assured, hard-swinging style epitomises the very best on the contemporary UK jazz scene. He is a pianist that combines rhythmic subtlety with a fearsome directness and his playing is simply spell-bindingly awesome: he is a musician who gives his all.

“Drummer Matt Fishwick, is highly regarded in the jazz world, with his subtle dynamic playing, completing a quartet that promises to provide an evening of awesome music, which is sure to set the Steyning club alight.

" As well as appearances at Ronnie Scott’s, in a packed schedule, the quartet has also been touring the UK, with music dedicated not only to the great bassists Ray Brown, but also Oscar Pettiford, Charles Mingus and Sam Jones.

“Admission charges are £15 for non-members, £10 for members.

"The bar is provided by Keith’s Bar serving local draft ales, wines, soft drinks and snacks. The show begins at 8pm.”

