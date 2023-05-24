Day of celebration for TOWNER 100 in Eastbourne

A spokesman said: “Throughout the day you’ll find workshops and installations for all ages, a brass band performing a specially composed piece by Liz Lane responding to Barbara Hepworth, the performance of a recent Towner Collection acquisition by Turner Prize-winner Helen Cammock and free art store tours and free films in our cinema. Into the evening, our galleries will be open late for a first look at our Barbara Hepworth: Art & Life exhibition, with a special discounted ticket of £6 between 5pm to 8pm. Also expect a celebratory cake-cutting ceremony and DJ sets, including by the legendary duo Lemur Beats and DJ Soulprovyder.”

“There will be free film screenings in Towner Cinema 10am to 1pm; a family workshop, open to all, free drop-in featuring artist-led creative activities using tactile, sensory and visually fascinating materials (11.30am, 1.00pm, 3pm and 5pm); South Coast Brass performance of Rhythm of Light by Liz Lane at 12pm and 2pm. There will also be a free art store tour with Towner’s exhibitions and collection curator, Karen Taylor, ( free, but booking required, 3.30pm); and a performance of recent Towner Collection acquisition The Long Note, followed by a discussion with Helen Cammock, curator Rose Lejeune and Towner’s head of collection & exhibitions, Sara Cooper (free, drop-in, 7pm). There will be a cake-cutting ceremony and speeches and from 7.30pm to 10pm, you can enjoy DJs Lemur Beats and DJ Soulprovyder. DJ Soulprovyder has been a purveyor and collector of 70s soul jazz funk latin and rare groove since 1991. His current sets include a selection of past and present music with a flexibility of joining the dots and crossing over many musical genres. Lemur Beats Lemur Beats are civil partners in crime Tain and Emma, who love to rock the party wherever that may be. They play an eclectic mix of party-starting tunes.”