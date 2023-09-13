"Dazzling array of young stars” for Worthing Symphony Orchestra’s 2023-24 season

Spokeswoman Jennie Osborne said: “Worthing Symphony Orchestra’s forthcoming season of concerts at the Assembly Hall is special for a number of reasons: “First and foremost it marks the Orchestra’s 98th year of staging live orchestral concerts in Worthing. Just two years off its centenary, WSO’s survival is truly remarkable when so many former municipal orchestras have fallen by the wayside. Secondly, this season is the 40th anniversary of the formation of Worthing Symphony Society – the organisation dedicated to providing financial and logistical support to the Orchestra through the patronage, hard work and generosity of its members. Thirdly it marks the 25th anniversary of the appointment of John Gibbons as principal conductor and music director of WSO. During his tenure, John has revolutionised the way in which orchestral music is presented to an audience. His explanatory introductions to every piece played makes him unique among his contemporaries and his passion for British music and British composers has meant that many wonderful home-grown works have been played in Worthing, not least the rarely performed symphonies of Malcolm Arnold and George Lloyd. But what sets John Gibbons and WSO apart is their support for young musicians starting out on their careers, many of whom have gone on to worldwide acclaim. In the classical music world Nicola Benedetti and Sheku Kanneh-Mason have achieved global success, and both have performed with WS0.”