Dead Ringers star promises some post-election hilarity
The Dead Ringers star will appear at Pashley Manor on July 6 - just two days after the general election – in a gig that promises to be hilarious, given Culshaw’s ability to mimic so accurately political figures and celebrities.
His first job was at Red Rose Radio (now Rock FM) in Preston in 1987, where he would occasionally read the weather in the voice of Frank Bruno.
He was catapulted to prominence in the 1990s with Spitting Image, where he voiced around 40 characters, including the then Prime Minister, John Major. More recently, in October 2023, he starred in the role of Boris Johnson in the Channel 4 satirical political docudrama, Partygate.
Supporting acts include young singer/musicians Elo Quitmann and Max Walker and top London Choir, Euphony Voices.
The cabaret is being organised by Friends of Sussex Hospices, a charity run entirely by volunteers, which raises funds for the twelve hospices caring for the adults and children of Sussex.
Tickets are available via the Friends of Sussex Hospices website: friendsofsussexhospices.org.uk
