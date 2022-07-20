Debut album for Sussex band Amongst Liars

Amongst Liars- pic by Duncan Tyler

Based in Brighton, Horsham and Eastbourne, the band comprises Leo Burdett, Ross Towner, Adam Oarton and Ian George – and they feel that now is perfect timing to get that all-important first album out.

Ian, who lives in Horsham, said: “We formed just before the pandemic which was great timing!

"We literally got together late 2019, early 2020, put our first single out in February 2020, played one gig and got shot down for the next year and a half.

"We wrote the album during the pandemic.

"We put singles out and recorded when things opened up.

"Luckily we had the singles to keep us going over the next year and a half.

"For the whole of 2020 and most of 2021 we were writing the album and now things have opened up, this is a great time to be bringing it out.”

As for the name Amongst Liars: “First and foremost liars is an anagram of our initials so really the point is that it is amongst us. And liars worked.

"Ails wouldn’t have done!

"We're not really a political band but we do write about modern life, about the way we see things and about the issues developing around the country.

"Cut It is about domestic abuse and the rise in domestic abuse during the pandemic.

"Black Days is about the glorious Tories.

" All Over Now is about attitudes to climate change.

"And really we just wanted a name that reflected what was happening in the world and Amongst Liars probably does that.

“It is our first album and it is the thing that I am most proud of. We have just put so much into it. We're just very, very proud of it. And we just think now is a good time. We've gone all out with this. We did all the art work and we did all the videos and the vinyl has come out as well and it looks really beautiful. When I first heard the test copies I just thought it sounded amazing so really this is our opening.

"If people say it's rubbish then obviously we will have to think again but actually we're getting really great feedback. We controlled everything ourselves and it has been brilliant. It has been very well received. The word has spread.

"We did a big pre-order campaign and the feedback was brilliant. We wanted to ship it out before the album came out as a loyalty thing and people have been really great about it.

"We've just come off tour. We did five or six dates over the last couple of weeks. We did two festivals and four or five dates in between just to build up sales on the album.”

The launch party will be on July 22 in Eastbourne at The Temple Bar, a ticketed event with tickets available through the band’s website.

Amongst Liars was formed from the ashes of two bands – Saint Apache and Katalina Kicks.

Both bands were successful in their own right and toured extensively – actually meeting for the first time and sharing the same bill at the venue Rebellion (Manchester) in 2016.