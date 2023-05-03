Debut stand-up show from up-and-coming neurodivergent comedian in Brighton

In comedy, lots of things go in threes. ADHD, autism and dyspraxia aren’t usually the first that come to mind. As an adult, neurodivergent comedian, Colin Etches, was diagnosed with all of these.

You have Colin’s permission to laugh at his awkwardness, and through his hilarious stories come to understand what life is like for someone whose life often takes ridiculous turns.

And not always the turns Colin would choose! His is a unique perspective on life, love and everyday situations. Join him to see things from his, often absurd, point of view.

'Colin was awesome, my kind of comedian' - Tony Laws

'Relatable, yet ridiculous' - Ed Fringe Review

Colin Etches: Attention Deficit will be at The Caxton Arms 36 North Gardens, Brighton BN1 3LB, Friday 19th, Saturday 20th May 3pm and Sunday May 21 5:30pm.

