Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
2 hours ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
4 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
5 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
6 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
7 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis

Delay: Van Gogh Alive exhibition in Brighton won't be opening as planned this week

The hugely-anticipated Van Gogh Alive exhibition in Brighton won’t be opening this week as planned.

By Phil Hewitt
Published 9th May 2023, 16:34 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 16:39 BST
Van Gogh Alive by Roger MoodyVan Gogh Alive by Roger Moody
Van Gogh Alive by Roger Moody

The immersive exploration of the works of Van Gogh has run into delays. No new opening date has been confirmed so far.

Andrew Comben, chief executive, Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival, said: “I am very sorry to announce a delay to the opening of Van Gogh Alive which was planned for Friday 12 May at Brighton Dome. This is due to further work being required to the building to ensure critical safety systems in our Corn Exchange and Studio Theatre are functioning correctly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are working hard to revise plans and will share a further update as soon as possible. Any impacted Van Gogh Alive ticket holders will be contacted via email as soon as possible and invited to select an alternative date.

Most Popular

    “These building system issues have only revealed themselves at a very late stage which is enormously disappointing for everyone involved in the refurbishment of Brighton Dome. We sincerely apologise to all affected customers for any inconvenience caused.

    “We also appreciate the enormous effort being made by our project team, contractors and consultants in order to rectify any issues as soon as possible.”

    Related topics:BrightonBrighton Dome