Delay: Van Gogh Alive exhibition in Brighton won't be opening as planned this week

Van Gogh Alive by Roger Moody

The immersive exploration of the works of Van Gogh has run into delays. No new opening date has been confirmed so far.

Andrew Comben, chief executive, Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival, said: “I am very sorry to announce a delay to the opening of Van Gogh Alive which was planned for Friday 12 May at Brighton Dome. This is due to further work being required to the building to ensure critical safety systems in our Corn Exchange and Studio Theatre are functioning correctly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are working hard to revise plans and will share a further update as soon as possible. Any impacted Van Gogh Alive ticket holders will be contacted via email as soon as possible and invited to select an alternative date.

Most Popular

“These building system issues have only revealed themselves at a very late stage which is enormously disappointing for everyone involved in the refurbishment of Brighton Dome. We sincerely apologise to all affected customers for any inconvenience caused.