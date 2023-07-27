Diana Ross tribute plays Crawley date (contributed pic)

A spokesman said: “This show is a chronological history of hits from a career culminating in more than 100 million record sales fronted by international performers Cherie Jade as Diana in The Supremes and the multi award-winning Tameka Jackson as Diana Ross during her solo career.

“Founded in 1959, in Detroit Michigan, The Supremes were the most commercially successful of Motown’s acts and the most successful American vocal band, with 12 number one singles on the Billboard Hot 100. Act one focuses on the rise of The Supremes under the expert management of Berry Gordy. This determined young, girl group, formerly known as The Primettes, frequented the Hitsville USA recording studio with the aim of securing the contract with Gordy who suggested a range of new names for the band, with Florence Ballard choosing to re-brand them as The Supremes.

“In the second act the astounding Tameka Jackson takes the stage to thrill you with the solo career of Diana Ross. Get ready to experience all the hits that define a powerful legacy in the music industry. Beautiful duets and high energy pop anthems make this the show that sells out theatres the length and breadth of the UK. Look forward to hits in including where Did Our Love Go, Baby Love, Stop in The Name of Love, Reflections, You Keep Me Hanging On, You Can’t Hurry Love, Stoned Love, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, All of My Life, Touch Me In The Morning, Upside Down, My Old Piano, I’m Coming Out, Chain Reaction and so many more.”

Also at the venue is Robin Hood (August 1). From the earliest ballads of Robin Hood, some pre-dating Chaucer, Illyria has created a fast-moving, fun-packed family show. While good King Richard is away fighting the crusades, his friend Robert Fitzooth, under the assumed name of Robin Hood, resolves to relieve corrupt landowners of their wealth.