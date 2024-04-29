Dizzy Lizzy faithfully recreate that trademark Thin Lizzy sound to a tee

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dizzy Lizzy are a fantastic live tribute act, dedicated to one of Rock’s all time legends ‘Phil Lynott’ & THIN LIZZY. Established in 1994, their sound & set-list faithfully recreate that trademark Lizzy sound.

’" could only watch three numbers owing to the emotions. The resemblance to Phil and the mannerisms and playing, it was spooky – it made the hairs stand up on the back of my neck…’"- Eric Bell (Original Member of Thin Lizzy)

''Boy, you guys rock !’’ - Gene Simmons - (Kiss)

Philomena Lynott stated that Dizzy Lizzy are"the closest to playing my sons music”. This sentiment has echoed throughout the years. Dizzy Lizzy do indeed have an amazing sound and resemblance to the classic 70s & 80s rock band.

They will take you back in time to relive that magical musical era with a superb blend of classic foot stomping rock anthems and emotive rock ballads (inc The Boys Are Back In Town, Whiskey In the Jar, Emerald, Black Rose, Rosalie, Sarah, Still In Love With You). Many have acknowledged Philomena's statement to be true, Dizzy Lizzy are the closest and most convincing tribute to the real thing.

One of the country’s leading and most dynamic tribute acts, they are the only act to have headlined both, the ‘Vibe for Philo’ in Dublin & ‘Remember Phil & Gary’ event in Holland and have appeared at many prestigious venues, around Britain, such as the Cavern in Liverpool, Matthew Street Festival, O2 Academies up & down the country plus other large capacity venues including Butlins.

Dizzy Lizzy will be at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre for the first time ever on Friday, May 24, so get your tickets now!