Dominic Ferris plays Billy Joel, Elton John and George Gershwin for Cuckfield Festival

Pianist Dominic Ferris will bring the sounds of Billy Joel, Elton John and George Gershwin to Cuckfield Festival, joined by Luca Brugnoli, finalist of BBC Young Chorister of the Year 2022.

Dominic Ferris

Spokeswoman Alison Duguid said: “Dominic Ferris, one of Britain’s leading pianists and a global ambassador to the flagship piano brand Steinway & Sons, is delighted to be returning to Cuckfield Music Festival, with his concert taking place at Holy Trinity Church on Saturday, June 24 at 7pm.

“As well as performing his trademark piano arrangements of songs from the British and American songbooks including Billy Joel, Elton John and Gershwin, Dominic will invite the audience to request any song they would like!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Joining Dominic Ferris will be special guest Luca Brugnoli who triumphed as a finalist of BBC Young Chorister of the Year 2022. Luca lives in Lindfield and has built a reputation as lead soloist in the critically acclaimed international choir, Libera. Dominic has been producing studio recordings for Luca which will be released this year.”

Most Popular

Dominic said: “I rarely get the opportunity to perform in my home county of Sussex. I grew up in Hove but have fond links with Mid-Sussex, initially through being a student of Hurstpierpoint College from 1999 until 2004 before I went on to study piano performance at the Royal College of Music. Until recently, my childhood musical mentor, Michael Maine, was the vicar of Holy Trinity Cuckfield, so I’m thrilled that the Festival has asked me back to this beautiful church for a third time and I will look forward to seeing some familiar faces.”

Currently pianist to Dame Shirley Bassey, Dominic has collaborated with some of the world’s leading artists including Barry Manilow and Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys. He regularly produces music projects at the Abbey Road Studios in London, where his father worked before him on several Beatles albums including Let It Be. Dominic has worked on several chart-topping albums including the symphonic releases of Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison and The Beach Boys with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, selling over 3 million albums worldwide. Following these releases, Dominic embarked on a USA tour of the Elvis Presley If I Can Dream album, concluding with a special 40th anniversary performance at Graceland with Priscilla Presley.

Dominic is one half of The Piano Brothers who have become recognised as one of today’s most adventurous, cutting-edge piano duos. They appeared as special guests with the BBC Concert Orchestra on BBC Radio 2’s Friday Night Is Music Night and often perform at Steinway & Sons events around the globe. He is also one half of musical theatre double act Ferris & Milnes. The duo has become known for their mash-up medleys including 33 Sondheim Numbers in 5 Minutes, which they premiered at Theatre Royal, Drury Lane in the late Stephen Sondheim’s 85th birthday gala.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside performing, Dominic regularly visits music and performing arts institutions, presenting masterclasses and offering young people an insight into the music and entertainment industries.