Don't Stop Believin' - head to The Hawth for an evening of end of night anthems
One way, or another, nothing’s gonna stop us now. . . the brand-new, feel-good show of the year guarantees a crazy, crazy night of non-stop, singalong favourites at The Hawth on Wednesday, July 10.
It’s the night out you have been waiting for – from the producers of smash hit show, Lost in Music – the boys and girls are well and truly back in town with Don’t Stop Believin’.
And this time, live on stage, they’re breathing life into the music of Bryan Adams, Blondie, Cher, Rainbow, Bon Jovi, Kate Bush, Starship, Europe and Belinda Carlisle. . . and that’s just for starters!
This electrifying, high-energy theatre production brings you 30 of the biggest end-of-night anthems – all brought to life in full colour with a sizzling cast, fantastic costumes and amazing light show.
It’s time to let your hair down and come dressed to impress as we bring you the biggest party night EVER!
With songs including, Summer of ’69, I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll, Livin’ on a Prayer, Sweet Child O’ Mine, China in Your Hand, You Shook Me All Night Long, Sweet Home Alabama and many more.
Hold on to the feeling and Don’t Stop Believin’ – The End-of-the-Night Anthems Show. . . tickets on sale now!
Tickets priced £31.50 are available from hawth.co.uk and by calling The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am - 4pm).