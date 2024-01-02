Double headliner comedy special supporting Menshare

JANUARY LIVE COMEDY SHOW - DOUBLE HEADLINER SPECIAL SUPPORTING MENSHARE By Grinstock Comedy @ The Crowne Plaza Felbridge Hotel Thursday 11th of January. The first night of our 15th season of award-winning comedy in Sussex. It’s another show packed full of TV & National Circuit comedians, so start the new year with a night guaranteed to leave you with aching faces and bellies full of laughter. For tickets and all the info on the night – grinstockcomedy.co.uk/east-grinstead-crowne-plaza-thursday-11th-january Plus, with our fantastic Gift vouchers for singles, couples and groups of 3 / 4 & 5 people, you can GIVE THE GIFT OF COMEDY this Christmas, check out all the info here - https://grinstockcomedy.co.uk/gift-vouchers Also this year we are supporting the great charity Menshare, which provides much-needed talking circles for men in Sussex.