Let the speculation commence as we await the next announcement of acts set to perform at Download Festival 2025!

But before then, there is the little topic of conversation emerging on social media about what acts could perform a ‘secret set’ at this year’s festival, taking place from June 13 to June 15 2025 at Donnington Park in Leicester.

There’s been talk of a “medium sized” act rumoured to be performing at this year’s festival, though many names from ‘medium’ to ‘huge’ have been bartered around on TikTok and Reddit in particular, though take the rumours with a pinch of salt - some of these acts maybe announced at the end of the month or early next.

But with that in mind, who do social media users think will be performing a ‘secret’ set at this year’s Download Festival - or do you think one of these 11 will be named in the next line-up announcement?

1 . Skindred It’s rumoured that Skindred could bring their high-energy fusion of reggae, metal, and punk to Download 2025 as a secret set. Known for their explosive live performances and anthemic tracks like Nobody and Warning, the Welsh band would no doubt deliver an unforgettable experience. If they take the stage, expect an electrifying atmosphere and a crowd united by Skindred’s infectious grooves and party vibes. | Scott Chalmers Photography

2 . Architects There’s speculation that Architects could be one of the rumoured secret set acts at Download 2025. With their powerful blend of metalcore, progressive sounds, and emotionally charged lyrics, they’re known for commanding the stage. Their hits like Doomed and Hereafter could see the crowd swept up in a musical journey that combines technical skill with emotional intensity. | Provided

3 . Knocked Loose Fans are buzzing with rumours that Knocked Loose might make a surprise appearance at Download 2025. Known for their brutal hardcore sound, the band brings chaos and intensity wherever they go. With tracks like A Tear in the Fabric of Life and Deadringer, their rumoured set would no doubt be an onslaught of pure energy, leaving the crowd in a state of organized chaos. | Getty Images