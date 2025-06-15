Today at Download Festival: Updated main stage set times, secret set revealed and weather for June 15 2025
- Korn are set to to close out Download Festival 2025 this evening.
- The nu-metal giants take to the Apex Stage, alongside Bullet For My Valentine, while Steel Panther and Sikth headline the other stages.
- We say one last ‘hello’ from Download Festival and bring you today’s set times, stage clashes and weather forecast.
After two unforgettable days of incredible music and festival atmosphere, today marks the final day of Download Festival 2025, taking place at Donington Park in Derbyshire.
Tonight is the night for the devoted Korn faithful, as the pioneers of nu-metal are set to perform their highly anticipated headline set on the Apex Stage (21:25), with an incredible line-up performing before them including Bullet For My Valentine (19:00), Spiritbox (17:15), and Meshuggah (15:55).
Elsewhere at the festival, the party continues as Steel Panther headline the Opus Stage (20:05), promising a night of glam metal excess. Extreme metal enthusiasts will also not want to miss Sikth’s closing performance on The Dogtooth Stage (22:05). Over on the Avalanche Stage, emo-pop-rock fans can look forward to Kids in Glass Houses headlining at 20:20.
It was also revealed moments ago through the Download Festival app that Malevolence will be playing a set on the Avalanche Stage at 14:50, while Me First and The Gimme Gimmes will be playing an acoustic set in The Den at midnight (00:00)
Here’s your set and stage times for this epic final day at Download Festival, and a look at what significant set-time clashes are occurring.
Download Festival 2025 - stage times for June 15 2025
All information correct as of writing. Any last minute changes will be amended but do keep an eye on the Download Festival app also for any sudden stage changes.
Apex Stage
- 21:25 - Korn
- 19:00 - Bullet For My Valentine
- 17:15 - Spiritbox
- 15:55 - Meshuggah
- 14:25 - Jinjer
- 13:10 - Power Trip
- 12:00 - Bleed From Within
- 11:00 - Orbit Culture
Opus
- 20:05 - Steel Panther
- 18:45 - Lorna Shore
- 17:35 - Airbourne
- 16:25 - Jerry Cantrell
- 15:30 - Alien Ant Farm
- 14:35 - Municipal Waste
- 13:40 - The Ghost Inside
- 12:40 - Nothing More
- 11:50 - Seven Hours After Violet
- 11:00 - The Southern River Band
Dogtooth Stage
- 22:05 - Sikth
- 21:10 - Whitechapel
- 20:15 - Fit For An Autopsy
- 19:20 - Cattle Decapitation
- 18:25 - Novelists
- 17:25 - Unprocessed
- 16:25 - President
- 15:25 - Vowws
- 14:30 - Survive Said The Prophet
- 13:35 - Vower
- 12:40 - Faetooth
- 11:50 - Archers
- 11:00 - Neckbreakker
The Avalanche Stage hosted by Kerrang! Radio
- 20:20 - Kids in Glass Houses
- 19:10 - Me First and The Gimme Gimmes
- 18:00 - Turbonegro
- 16:50 - Dead Poet Society
- 15:50 - House of Protection
- 14:50 - Malevolence
- 13:50 - Spiritual Camp
- 12:50 - Amira Efleky
- 11:50 - Arrows in Action
- 11:00 - Harpy
The Den
- 00:00 - Me First and The Gimme Gimmes (acoustic)
- 23:00 - Metal Night
- 10:00 - Rock Kids
- Ace of Spades Tavern
- 01:00 - Attitude Era
- 23:00 - Decade
- 10:00 - Download’s Korn Quiz with Kitty Cowell
The Doghouse
- 23:30 - End of the World Party
- 22:00 - Salt Sweat Sugar
- 11:00 - Rockfit
The Outpost
- 23:00 - Cinema
What stage clashes are set to occur today at Download Festival 2025?
Not quite as many as Saturday, but still some significant clashes are set to occur on the final day of Download Festival 2025:
- Orbit Culture (Apex), The Southern River Band (Opus), Neckbreakker (Dogtooth), and Harpy (Avalanche) all kick off the day at 11:00, forcing early choices.
- Bleed From Within (Apex) at 12:00 clashes with Sophie Lloyd (Opus) and Bex (Avalanche).
- Archers (Dogtooth) at 11:50 clashes with Seven Hours After Violet (Opus) and Arrows in Action (Avalanche).
- Nothing More (Opus) at 12:40 clashes with Faetooth (Dogtooth) and Amira Efleky (Avalanche).
- Power Trip (Apex) at 13:10 clashes with The Ghost Inside (Opus), Vower (Dogtooth), and Spiritual Camp (Avalanche).
- Jinjer (Apex) at 14:25 clashes with Municipal Waste (Opus), Survive Said The Prophet (Dogtooth), and House of Protection (Avalanche).
- Meshuggah (Apex) at 15:55 clashes with Alien Ant Farm (Opus) and Vowws (Dogtooth).
- Spiritbox (Apex) at 17:15 clashes with Airbourne (Opus), Unprocessed (Dogtooth), and Turbonegro (Avalanche).
- Bullet For My Valentine (Apex) at 19:00 will clash with Lorna Shore (Opus), Fit For An Autopsy (Dogtooth), and Me First and The Gimme Gimmes (Avalanche).
- Steel Panther (Opus) at 20:05 is a major clash with Kids in Glass Houses (Avalanche) and Fit For An Autopsy (Dogtooth).
Korn (Apex), headlining at 21:25, will overlap significantly with the end of Steel Panther (Opus) and the closing set from Sikth (Dogtooth). Korn's set will also clash with the final moments of Kids in Glass Houses (Avalanche).
What is the weather forecast today for Download Festival - and the pollen count?
According to this morning’s forecast from the Met Office, it's forecast for “Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by nighttime,” with a high of 23 and a low of 13.
UV levels will once again be high so apply sunscreen and keep hydrated to avoid heat stroke, while the pollen count is also high - combined with the dusty elements, those with respiratory issues be safe.
Are you at Download Festival 2025 this year? If you see us, come say hello and let us know your experiences so far - you may end up in our own Download Festival gallery or even in our post-event video.