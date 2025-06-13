Today at Download Festival: Festival set times, stage clashes and weather for June 13 2025
- The first of this year’s three headliners are set to perform this evening at Download Festival 2025.
- Green Day are set to take to the Apex Stage at around 8:50pm, with a stunning line-up of acts before they take to the stage also playing.
- Here’s your current set-times at Download Friday, and how the weather looks to be for your first headline act in 2025.
Though the site may have been open over the last two days, today marks the first full day at Download Festival 2025, taking place at Donington Park in Derbyshire.
Tonight is the night many punk fans have been waiting for, as the legendary Green Day are set to perform their headline set on the Apex Stage (20:50). An incredible line-up of bands will perform on the main stage before them, including Rise Against (16:10), Jimmy Eat World (17:30), and Weezer (19:00).
Elsewhere at the festival, McFly will be headlining the Avalanche Stage (19:55), while symphonic metal fans will not want to miss Opeth’s performance on the Opus Stage (18:15). Apocalyptica is also scheduled to headline The Dogtooth Stage (21:50), though long-time Download Festival attendees might tell you to keep an eye on that performance, owing to past history at the event.
Here’s your guide to today’s set and stage times at Download Festival, what significant set-time clashes are occurring, and that all-important weather update if you’re traveling to the festival today.
Download Festival 2025 - set times for June 13 2025
All information correct as of writing. Any last minute changes will be amended but do keep an eye on the Download Festival app also for any sudden stage changes.
Apex Stage
- 20:50 - Green Day
- 19:00 - Weezer
- 17:30 - Jimmy Eat World
- 16:10 - Rise Against
- 14:00 - CKY
- 13:00 - SIM
Opus
- 19:35 - Within Temptation
- 18:15 - Opeth
- 17:00 - Myles Kennedy
- 15:50 - Northlane
- 14:55 - Dirty Honey
- 13:50 - Starset
- 13:00 - The Scratch
The Dogtooth Stage
- 21:50 - Apocalyptica
- 20:50 - Eivor
- 19:50 - Alcest
- 18:50 - Vola
- 18:00 - Svalbard
- 17:10 - Windhand
- 16:20 - Graphic Nature
- 15:30 - Riding The Low
- 14:40 - Gore.
- 13:50 - Battlesnake
The Avalanche Stage hosted by Kerrang! Radio
- 19:55 - McFly
- 18:45 - Elliot Minor
- 17:50 - Crossfaith
- 17:00 - Trophy Eyes
- 16:10 - Bad Nerves
- 15:20 - The Meffs
- 14:30 - Dead Pony
- 13:40 - Unpeople
- 12:50 - Karen Dio
The Doghouse
- 02:00 - Gatekeeper
- 01:00 - Dougie Poynter
- 00:30 - Funeral For A Friend (Acoustic)
- 23:30 - Aled Phillips
- 22:00 - Gatekeeper
- 11:00 - Rockfit
Ace of Spades Tavern
- 23:00 - Face Down presents Emo Prom
- 10:00 - Download’s Green Day Quiz with Kitty Cowell
The Den
- 01:30 - 90s and 00s Raveyard
- 00:30 - She They Press Play
- 23:00 - She They Press Play
- 11:30 - Justin Hawkins Rides Again
- 10:00 - Rock Kids
The Outpost
- 23:00 - Cinema
- 9:00 - Flowstate
What stage clashes are set to occur today at Download Festival 2025?
Here are the key set clashes you'll find taking place today
- SIM (Apex) clashes directly with The Scratch (Opus), both starting at 13:00.
- Unpeople (Avalanche), Starset (Opus), and Battlesnake (The Dogtooth Stage) all start around 13:40/13:50, creating a significant three-way clash.
- CKY (Apex)'s set at 14:00 will overlap with Dead Pony (Avalanche), Gore. (The Dogtooth Stage), and Dirty Honey (Opus).
- The Meffs (Avalanche) starting at 15:20 will clash with Riding The Low (The Dogtooth Stage), Dirty Honey (Opus), and Northlane (Opus).
- Rise Against (Apex) at 16:10 will clash with Graphic Nature (The Dogtooth Stage) and Bad Nerves (Avalanche).
- Myles Kennedy (Opus) and Trophy Eyes (Avalanche) both kick off at 17:00, clashing with Jimmy Eat World (Apex) (starting 17:30) and Windhand (The Dogtooth Stage).
- Jimmy Eat World (Apex) will clash with Svalbard (The Dogtooth Stage), Crossfaith (Avalanche), and Opeth (Opus).
- Evening Headliner/Co-Headliner Overlaps (approx. 19:00 - 22:00):
- Weezer (Apex), starting at 19:00, is a major clash with Within Temptation (Opus).
- Within Temptation (Opus) also clashes significantly with Alcest (The Dogtooth Stage) and McFly (Avalanche).
The evening's main headliner, Green Day (Apex), starting at 20:50, will directly clash with Eivor (The Dogtooth Stage) and overlap with Apocalyptica (The Dogtooth Stage) who start later. They will also clash with the final parts of Within Temptation (Opus) and McFly (Avalanche).
What is the weather forecast today for Download Festival - and the pollen count?
Are you at Download Festival 2025 this year? If you see us, come say hello and let us know your experiences so far - you may end up in our own Download Festival gallery or even in our post-event video.
