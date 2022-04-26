Downton Abbey: This is the verdict of the critics of the national press on the second movie

Among the overnight comments are: "cheerfully risible", a "dismal downturn for Downton" and "little in the way of dramatic stakes or memorable writing".
But whatever the critics say, there is absolutely no doubt that the public are going to lap it up.
I can't wait to see it on Friday.
In the meantime, here's what some of the national critics thought...
*************************
The Guardian
Downton Abbey: A New Era review – cheerfully risible second helping of snobby melodrama
The second – and hopefully last – film spun off from Julian Fellowes’s successful TV series is as hammy, silly, and undeniably entertaining as ever
See full review: https://www.theguardian.com/film/2022/apr/26/downton-abbey-a-new-era-review-cheerfully-risible-second-helping-of-snobby-melodrama
******************
The Daily Telegraph Downton Abbey: A New Era - plenty of surprises
See full review: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/films/2022/04/26/downton-abbey-new-era-review-plenty-surprises-iconic-moment/
******************
The Times
Downton Abbey: A New Era review — Hollow plot is a dismal downturn for Downton
See full review: https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/downton-abbey-a-new-era-review-hollow-plot-is-a-dismal-downturn-for-downton-6bg5r9zrp
******************
https://variety.com/
‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Review: It’s Time to Say Goodbye, but Not to Everyone
Half the cast head to France, while the rest host Hollywood guests in this crowd-pleasing reunion, centering Mary as the family's new matriarch.
******************
https://www.thewrap.com/
‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Film Review: Plenty of Cozy but Not Much Drama in This For-Fans-Only Sequel
There’s little in the way of dramatic stakes or memorable writing