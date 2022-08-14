Drag king collective will celebrate "queer art in a truly joyful way" in Hastings - how to get your tickets

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Kings of Pecs

Hastings Pride volunteer Emma Joliffe said: “This isn’t your standard drag show, or even a traditional drag king show (for those of you wondering, that’s a butch lesbian with quiffed hair & painted on 5 o’clock shadow crooning Elvis hits.)

“Pecs go way beyond that, bringing a joyful, playful exploration of gender and politics, with detailed, slick performances, bursting with creativity (right down to the home-made costumes).

“I first saw them at a festival where they closed the bill on the first night. The tent was absolutely packed, and the atmosphere was electric. As soon as the show started, there were screams, whoops and laughter- the audience were having the time of their lives. The next morning, queueing for a shower, I heard a young woman behind me tell her friend ‘They had me questioning my whole sexuality!’

“So that’s the power of the pecs collective! And we are hosting them here in Hastings, at local gem the Stables Theatre. It’s part of a special season for Hastings Pride, celebrating queer art in a truly joyful way.

“On Friday, August 19, the kings are coming to town!”