Dreamboats and Petticoats offers musical nostalgia on Eastbourne stage

Dreamboats & Petticoats

Spokeswoman Aimee Pugh said: “This is a night out that promises pure nostalgia and toe-tapping tunes, bringing on back the memories and making new ones - a hugely successful show packed with the biggest and best songs from the golden era of Rock ‘n’ Roll, featuring hits from Roy Orbison, Eddie Cochran, Elvis Presley, The Walker Brothers, Chuck Berry and more.

“This is the third instalment and features the original characters from Dreamboats and Petticoats, but if you’ve missed the previous productions, no need to worry: this show can be enjoyed on its own merits.

“Bringing on Back the Good Times finds Laura (Elizabeth Carter) with a successful solo career, but her partner on their number-one hit record Dreamboats and Petticoats, Bobby (Jacob Fowler), has left the spotlight and decided to re-join his former group, Norman and The Conquests, at St Mungo’s Youth Club.

“The adventures that Bobby, Laura, Donna and Luke, the group’s manager, and, of course, Norman and Sue go through together, include a season at Butlins, and an appearance at The Eurovision Song Contest – but most of all, it led them straight back into the arms of each other, bringing on back the good times indeed!

“Hit recording star of Venus in Blue Jeans, Go Away Little Girl, It’s Almost Tomorrow and many more, Mark Wynter will continue with the company of established Dreamboats and Petticoats favourites from the past 15 years.”

Tickets priced from £18 with concessions available from the box office on 01323 412000 or www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

Also, a new exhibition is up and running at Eastbourne’s Deliciously Gorgeous.

Spokeswoman Val Racher said: “Now comes an exhibition Sovereign Harbour resident artist, Elaine Meeklah entitled Flora, Fauna and Animal Friends, showing a range of her acrylic paintings.

“They will include sunflowers, roses, tulips, hydrangea and a wildflower meadow plus an owl, cat and horse. Her own favourite Through the Window depicts a landscape scene, with rolling hills and a house, seen through an open white window frame.

“Her exhibition will run throughout August and can be viewed at Deliciously Gorgeous, 12 Cornfield Road, Eastbourne BN21 4QE during their opening hours of 8.30am-4.30pm Monday to Friday, 9am-4.30pm Saturday and 9.30am-4.30pm Sunday.