Duo are West Sussex Guitar Club guests

The West Sussex Guitar Club welcomes Judicael Perroy and Natalia Lipnitskaya to its next meeting, at the Regis School of Music, 46 Sudley Road, Bognor Regis, PO21 1ER on Saturday, September 30 at 7.30pm.

Judicael Perroy and Natalia Lipnitskaya (contributed pic)

Judicael and Natalia will be performing duets by Cesar Franck, Antoine de Lhoer and Astor Piazzolla and solo compositions by JS Bach, Couperin, Rameau and Bider. West Sussex Guitar Club invite all music enthusiasts to attend. Tickets are available either on the door on the day or in advance from 01243 866462 or 01243 696762 or [email protected]; www.westsussexguitar.org. £15 non members; £10 WSGC members; full-time students half price; under-18s free.

Complimentary glass of juice or wine for over-18. Free car parking available next to Regis School of Music or along Sudley Road after 6pm.

Spokeswoman Teresa Henley said: “Judicael Perroy is widely known as an extraordinary guitar virtuoso and musician with many prizes to his credit. Born in Paris in 1973, he began playing the guitar at the age of seven, and at the age of 11 performed as soloist in two concertos by Vivaldi with Ensemble Instrumental du Mans. He recorded an all-Bach CD for Naxos label which includes an unprecedented performance of Bach's second keyboard partita transcription on the classical guitar. Judicael gives masterclasses at many of the best conservatoires and universities throughout the United States and is passionate that the guitar, commonly associated with rock and pop, forms an important part of the classical music world.

“Natalia Lipnitskaya was born in Belarus and began playing the guitar at the age of nine years old.

"She attended the Mikhail Glinka State Musical College where she received a teachers diploma with the highest honours. She attended the Paris National Conservatory of Music as part of the European exchange programme Erasmus and was a member of the Yeheudi Menuhin Live Music Now foundation from 2004-2008. Natalia has been prizewinner in numerous international guitar competitions.