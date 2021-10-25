East Sussex Bach Choir in concert for first time in more than two years

ESBC & Baroque Collective

Spokeswoman Val Davies said: “The highlight will be the wonderful Requiem, which Mozart left incomplete at the time of his death in 1791. It was completed by one of his pupils, Franz Sussmayr, following the composer’s own drafts, at the request of Mozart’s wife, Constanza. The programme will also include the anthem Ave Verum Corpus and the orchestral Divertimento in D major.”

The East Sussex Bach Choir and Baroque Collective (leader Alison Bury) will be conducted by John Hancorn, with soloists Sofia Ticciati (soprano), Rebecca Leggett (alto), Nick Pritchard (tenor) and Stephen Charlesworth (bass).

In order to provide for social distancing, the programme will be performed twice, at 5.30pm and 8pm.

Tickets at £25, £20 and £15 (under 16 free) are available online from eastsussexbachchoir.org with a limited number of tickets for sale on the door.