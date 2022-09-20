East Sussex singers sought for major choral work alongside the London Mozart Players

Polo Piatti

Polo explained: “Apart from the LMP, the new local choir will be performing with professional members of the London Euphony Chorus as well as the Hastings Sinfonia Orchestra, five soloists and the St Richard’s Catholic College Choir.”

The composer will be conducting the choir rehearsals while London-based Derek Carden will conduct the premiere: “Interested singers need to be good music readers and are required to attend several rehearsals, from October 2022. If you are interested in being part of this very special project, please get in touch at [email protected]”

Polo added: “Libera Nos is the first-ever multi-faith oratorio to be performed in the world. A truly monumental work that took over three years to be researched and finally completed, it was commissioned by the Musica Sacra organisation in Hastings and is based on the musical traditions and narrations of the five largest world religions: Buddhism, Hinduism, Judaism, Christianity and Islam.

“The oratorio’s main objective is to convey a simple message: as long as people remain segregated from each other, the world will continue to be an unjust and unhappy place. Only by looking for common ground and universal similarities, we will be able to find understanding and contribute to a better life for all of us on this planet.”.

As in all of Polo’s works, he promises the music is highly evocative, accessible and harmonious. You can watch some video clips of the work’s 2015 soft-premiere online by searching Libera Nos Oratorio.

Rehearsals will take place at the Opus Theatre, 24 Cambridge Road, Hastings TN34 1DJ. Dates to be arranged.

Also on the look-out for singers, Bexhill Choral Society are looking to the autumn with a number of events planned.

Jenny Meteyard, secretary, Bexhill Choral Society, said: “Bexhill Choral Society finished in style in the last rehearsal before our summer break. Local soprano and vocal coach Susannah Appleyard showed us how to improve our vocal technique with a number of very helpful tips and exercises. She also helped us with some particularly tricky bits in our current repertoire: Bizet’s Te Deum and Schubert’s Mass in A flat.

“It was a thoroughly enjoyable and useful evening and we are now ready for a summer of relaxation and home practising, before returning to rehearsals at Little Common Community Centre.

“Our next concert will be on Saturday, October 8 at St Barnabas, Sea Road, Bexhill, and tickets are already on sale at Second Spin Sackville Rd, Windmill Drive Post Office, and online at Ticketsource.”