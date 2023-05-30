Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne Carnival 2023: Take a look at this year's parade

On Saturday, May 27, Eastbourne celebrated its annual carnival, with dancers, drummers and local groups participating in a seafront parade.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 30th May 2023, 15:23 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 15:26 BST

Mina O'Brien, Chair of Eastbourne Carnival, said: "Eastbourne Carnival 2023 was an amazing spectacle of colour, music and creativity. The community put on quite a show for our town. We are very grateful to our Event Sponsors and Partners for supporting the event this year. Plans for 2024 are underway and a date and theme will soon be announced."

Take a look at some of the photos of this years event, courtesy of Modify Media, and watch the video of Newhaven’s Earthquake Drummers performing in the parade.

