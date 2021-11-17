Eastbourne Choral Society return to the concert platform

Eastbourne Choral Society

Spokeswoman Alison Sprigg said: “Under its musical director John Hancorn, the choir will perform John Rutter’s Magnificat and Part One of Handel’s Messiah, accompanied by Nicholas Houghton and with locally-based soloists.

“First performed in 1990, Rutter’s Magnificat blends the biblical canticle with elements including a 15th-century English poem, to lyrical effect. The theme of leading up to Christmas will continue with Handel’s much-loved Messiah, for which Nicholas Houghton will play All Saints’ renowned 1929 Harrison & Harrison organ, providing a particularly fitting accompaniment to this inspiring and uplifting work.

“The choir has a long association with All Saints’, which has a reputation for excellent hygiene and careful maintenance. In the current circumstances, drinks will not be served during the interval. Socially distanced seating will be available.”