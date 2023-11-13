Eastbourne Choral Society: The Glory of Music

In celebration of St Cecilia, patron saint of music, Eastbourne Choral Society is delighted to announce its next concert at All Saints’ Church on Saturday 25th November; as close as possible to St Cecelia’s Day on 22nd November. In a departure from the choir’s usual evening schedule, this concert will be held at 4pm, given the likely winter weather.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With Eastbourne Choral Society joined by soloists, by The Eastbourne Players led by Julia Bishop, and by the choir’s regular accompanist Nicholas Houghton playing the organ, this concert will feature Handel’s Alexander’s Feast (Part 1) and Puccini’s Messa di Gloria. Both these works are ideally suited to the acoustics of this much-loved church in Grange Road.

Sub-titled The Power of Music, Handel’s Alexander’s Feast is a setting of a poem for St Cecilia written by John Dryden, from which Newburgh Hamilton wrote the libretto. The ode describes a banquet held by Alexander the Great, during which the musician Timotheus sings and plays his lyre. This oratorio celebrates the power of music to sway the emotions, with the final chorus yielding the prize of music to St Cecilia. Early performances of the work were so successful that, within two years, a statue was erected in Vauxhall Gardens, showing Handel playing a lyre and leaning on a stack of his own musical scores – including Alexander’s Feast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Puccini composed his Messa di Gloria as his graduation exercise, at the age of 18; it was also written as a tribute to his family’s four-generation tradition of specializing in sacred music. The Messa di Gloria provided the great creative force from which Puccini’s later, glorious melodies came. Overshadowed for many years by works such as La Boheme, Tosca and Madame Butterfly, the rediscovered Messa di Gloria was introduced to audiences in Italy in December 1952, to renewed critical acclaim.