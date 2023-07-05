Eastbourne Choral Society’s 30th anniversary celebrations continue

As part of the Eastbourne Choral Society’s 30th anniversary celebrations, the choir is performing at All Saints’ Church, Grange Road, on Saturday, July 8 at 7.30pm.

Spokeswoman Alison Sprigg said: “In honour of the recent Coronation, the choir will perform Handel’s My Heart is Inditing (from the Coronation Anthems), along with the celebratory chorus The Heavens are Telling from Haydn’s The Creation. The concert programme also features a selection of lyrical nocturnes and songs on poetical themes of love and summer.

“Mozart’s Nocturnes feature charming settings of short verses taken from early-18th century librettists, in Neil Jenkins’ translation from the German, which is the first to make the works performable in English. His English translation of Brahms’ Love-song Waltzes will also be performed, conveying themes of love in its many and varied forms, from longing to joy. The choir is especially pleased to welcome Neil Jenkins who will attend this concert.

“Each of the poems set in Lauridsen’s Nocturnes addresses aspects of the theme of night, from Sa nuit d’été (Its summer night) to the Spanish Soneto de la noche (Sonnet of the night) to form an atmospheric cycle of lyrical choral songs. Elgar’s As torrents in summer and My love dwelt in a northern land will complete this programme of choral songs for a summer’s evening.”

Alison added: “Eastbourne Choral Society is a registered charity committed to bringing a high standard of choral performance to the people of Eastbourne and the surrounding area. The choir rehearses and performs three concerts each year, singing from a repertoire of beautiful choral classics by some of the world's best-loved composers and working with some excellent instrumentalists and soloists. The choir also enjoys serving the local community at charity and fundraising events.”