Eastbourne College hosts new creative arts festival Circus

Actor Ed Speleers

Among the stars to return to their former school are actor Ed Speleers, of Downton Abbey and Outlander fame, and TV drama pioneer Derek Granger, the veteran producer best known for his early work on Coronation Street and the Bafta-winning Brideshead Revisited.

Derek is Eastbourne College’s oldest living former pupil and will return to the school on April 24– the day after his 101st birthday, to take part in a special Q&A with theatre director David Grindley and share stories from his life and career in television.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Circus Creative Arts Festival takes place from April 21-24 and will raise money for the school’s bursary programme, which enables children from low-income families to benefit from an education at Eastbourne College and St Andrew’s Prep.

Actor Ed Speleers, who has starred in films such as Alice Through the Looking Glass, Breathe and The House That Jack Built, was among those to receive a bursary.

He said: “My bursary from Eastbourne College meant everything to me, and without it, put simply, I would not have been able to attend the school. My education at Eastbourne College opened doors to me, not just in drama, but in sport too, from which I gained great satisfaction. Had I not attended the College and had access to the teachers, mentors and opportunities offered to me, I seriously question whether I would be in the fortunate position I find myself in now, in terms of my career as an actor.”

Ed will be sharing stories from his career and his time at Eastbourne College in conversation with Nigel Wheeler, his former tutor and English teacher at the school, on Friday, April 22.

Other highlights from the festival programme include A Masterclass in Classical Singing with international tenor Mark Le Brocq, who will be putting pupils through their paces on Thursday, April 21, and writer Paul Mayhew Archer’s inspiring show Incurable Optimist, about the therapeutic power of comedy and living with Parkinson’s disease.

Emma Garrett, development director at Eastbourne College, said: “The idea for Circus came about in December last year when we invited former pupils who are now involved in the performing arts to the College to see the school production of Les Misérables.

“We were overwhelmed by the generosity of performers who said they would be delighted to return to their former school and share their insights with audiences and our current pupils, to help raise money for our bursaries programme. Post-Covid, it’s more important than ever that we offer bursaries and broaden access to an Eastbourne College education for pupils from a range of socio-economic backgrounds.

“We hope our audiences enjoy the festival and we’re so grateful for all donations and support.”

Headmaster Tom Lawson said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming back former pupils for our new Circus Creative Arts Festival at the College and to hear from performers and artists of all kinds – from opera singers to writers and actors.”