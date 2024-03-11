Eastbourne Feel-Good Music Fest on March 23rd will welcome local bands for a night of live music

Eastbourne Feel-Good Music Fest Is Coming Up In Eastbourne On March 23rd at 7pm

The upcoming Eastbourne Feel-Good which is on 23rd March at 7pm, will be bringing together two amazing local cover bands, "The Coverups' and "The Hotsteppers" as they perform over 4 hours of ultimate 'Feel-Good' hits from the 80s 90s & 00's live on stage.

Prebooked advance tickets are only £15, and can be booked on the onlineticketseller.com website using the link below. You can also buy tickets on the door for just £18

https://eastbournemusicfest.onlineticketseller.com/events/56134

The venue is fully accessible to cater for the needs of all our guests, with fully equiped modern facilities and also free onsite parking. Do get in touch with Eastbourne Music Fest if you have any questions or special requirements before the night.

Please note that this is an 𝟭𝟴+ 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 so if you are lucky enough to look under 18, then you may be asked for ID by the security team! There will also be an official photographer and a highly popular selfie booth to capture the 'feel-good' moments.

The bands will start at 7pm, but the doors will open at 6.15pm so guests can catch up with friends and get a drink from the newly upgraded licensed bar. There will also be a fantastic local catering van team who will keep your energy levels up as you get ready to hit the dancefloor.

If you love the idea of live music from 3 epic decades, & being fully immersed in the heart of the action with the finest bespoke light & sound production, then this is the night for you!

For the latest updates, sneak peeks, or to get an idea of what Eastbourne Music Fest nights are like, head over to the E.M.F website and social media pages, or get in touch via email on [email protected]

Find Out More On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/330067679754063

Take A Look At The Website: https://eastbournemusicfest.co.uk