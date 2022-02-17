Eastbourne jazz - Shireen Francis set for the stage

Spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “Singer Shireen Francis has developed her own unique blend of jazz with flavours of gospel, blues, calypso and reggae. Born in London of Jamaican and Goan heritage, Shireen initially learned her craft in Afro-Caribbean music. However, inspired by artists such as Marlena Shaw, Dianne Reeves and Carmen Lundy, she soon moved into jazz singing and writing her own material. She is totally at ease with the classic American Songbook as well as relating to the blues and gospel influences of artists like Aretha Franklin, Etta James and Nina Simone.
“During her 25-year career, Shireen has performed at top international venues and festivals, including Ronnie Scott’s, Royal Festival Hall, Royal Albert Hall, 606 Club and Pizza Express Dean Street. And tonight she brings all this experience to Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne, along with her pianist Gunther Kurmayr and expertly supported by Andy Hamill (bass) and Phill Crabbe (drums).
“The venue is the Fishermen’s Club, Royal Parade, BN22 7AA. Tickets are £12 on the door on the night if still available or in advance from www.WeGotTickets.com (booking fee applies). Doors open at 7.15pm, and the music starts at 8pm, finishing at around 10.30pm. There is ample parking immediately next to the venue and a warm welcome inside.”