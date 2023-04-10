Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne Lamb Folk Club welcomes singer-songwriter and bluesman Wizz Jones

Eastbourne Lamb Folk Club welcomes acoustic guitarist, singer-songwriter and bluesman Wizz Jones on April 19 (tickets £8 on the door, Lamb Inn, High Street, Eastbourne, BN21 1HH).

By Phil Hewitt
Published 10th Apr 2023, 07:05 BST

Spokesman Nick Cant said: “Inspired by hearing Big Bill Broonzy and Ramblin' Jack Elliot, Wizz Jones learnt his guitar licks from the likes of Davy Graham and Long John Baldry whilst playing in the coffee bars of London's Soho in the late 1950s. He then followed the time-honoured buskers' trail from the streets of Paris to the markets of Marrakech during the early 1960s and returned to Britain with a unique acoustic guitar style. John Renbourn, Clapton and Keith Richards have all named him as an important early influence and in May 2012 Bruce Springsteen opened his Berlin show with Wizz's song 'When I Leave Berlin'.

Furthermore in October 2019 Wizz was presented with a life-time achievement award at the BBC Radio Two Folk Awards held at The Bridgewater Hall in Manchester. With a career now spanning more than 60 years Wizz is officially retired. Based in London he can still be tempted out for the odd localish gig, usually solo but sometimes with his Son Simeon on Sax, Flute and Harmonica."

