Eastbourne Lamb Folk Club welcomes singer-songwriter and bluesman Wizz Jones

Spokesman Nick Cant said: “Inspired by hearing Big Bill Broonzy and Ramblin' Jack Elliot, Wizz Jones learnt his guitar licks from the likes of Davy Graham and Long John Baldry whilst playing in the coffee bars of London's Soho in the late 1950s. He then followed the time-honoured buskers' trail from the streets of Paris to the markets of Marrakech during the early 1960s and returned to Britain with a unique acoustic guitar style. John Renbourn, Clapton and Keith Richards have all named him as an important early influence and in May 2012 Bruce Springsteen opened his Berlin show with Wizz's song 'When I Leave Berlin'.