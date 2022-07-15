Eastbourne Silver Band prepare to make history

Eastbourne Silver Band

Spokesman said Keith Marshall said: “With the Bandstand having been closed for the past two years, and currently awaiting major rebuilding work, the Eastbourne Silver Band has been unable to present any of its usual public concerts at what it considers to be its spiritual home within the town.

“In an effort to resolve this situation the band is planning on going it alone and is preparing to present its own concert, as an evening of music at the Eastbourne Hippodrome on Sunday, July 24.

“The programme has been created by Marcus Plant, director of music for the band.

"As well as the regular favourite pieces, the band will be including a few new and more modern pieces and is regularly rehearsing the various pieces that are to be included during the evening.

“Whilst we have recently attended small and private venues during the past few months this is an exciting new venture for the band. Although the band has appeared in Brassed Off at the Devonshire Park Theatre and regularly played on the bandstand, this is the first time it has attempted to stage a full concert of its own. Whilst the band produced various long-distance video clips whilst remaining in isolation during the Covid lockdown, it has not completed a full evening programme for over two years so everyone is excited at this prospect.

“The music selected will include traditional pieces ranging through film scores and on to Broadway hits. Basically, something to please everybody.

“Formed in 1950, and now in its 72nd year of making music, the band has gone from strength to strength and now has a following from around the country and across the globe.

“The performance will commence at 7.30pm and tickets, priced at only £10 each, are currently available from the Hippodrome box office or online through the Hippodrome website. It is promising to be an evening of real entertainment for brass band music enthusiasts in general and for the followers of the town’s silver band in particular.

“The music director is Marcus Plant. He is an enthusiastic and imaginative musician who is leading the band in a positive direction and producing some entertaining and exciting programmes for our venues.”

More details are available from the Eastbourne Royal Hippodrome 01323 808080.