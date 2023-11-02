Eastbourne singer and rapper tackles anxiety with debut single

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Available on YouTube, Spotify and all the major platforms, it offers a positive message about dealing with the anxiety Nicki has grappled with since being hideously bullied at school. She performed it at a competition in Brighton called Sussex Superstars.

“After the event Chris Goodman, the founder, approached me and we spoke about doing something with my music as he liked the message I was sending out. Chris wanted to sponsor me to go to the studio and release my song Anxiety In The Brain as he felt it would relate to a lot of people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All proceeds from its release will be going to Heads On, the Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust charity which helps people living with mental health problems to feel supported, stay active and be more involved in their communities. Eastbourne’s Music Fest and GPF Productions are also supporting the single and the charity, as is Daddy Goo. Thanks also to Andy Parker and Tenpin.

Most Popular

Nicki Vibes (contributed pic)

“Basically the song is about what I deal with,” Nicki says. “It's about my battles with anxiety and the ways that I've learned to deal with it. I got bullied horrendously when I was at school and I suffer from PTSD because of that. It's just really bad anxiety and I think that a lot of people can relate to that especially after Covid and all that we all went through. But by day there are little things that I do that enable me to cope, like a checklist that I go through. I also do breathing exercises but I've also been incredibly well supported by my friends and family. I haven't actually been diagnosed with PTSD but I know the signs. And the ways of coping include the breathing exercises and also drinking water. I get all hot and sweaty and just don't feel well and feel like my energy is being drained so it is about recognising the triggers. It can be certain things on TV like seeing people being bullied or violence and obviously it is not always easy to avoid violence on TV which is another reason why I do my music. I focus more on my lyrics. My music is my diary.