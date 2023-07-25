Eastbourne summer fun with The Invisible Man this August

The cast has been confirmed for The Invisible Man at Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre from Friday, July 28-Saturday, August 26, featuring a wealth of West End talent.

Devon-Elise Johnson joins the cast of The Invisible Man (contributed pic)

Suzie Chard (Oliver West End, Hard Cell, Netflix) is Mrs Hall and Frida, with Gillian Ford (Everyone’s Talking About Jamie West End, Mamma Mia UK tour) as Mrs Statchell, Brendan Hooper (The Importance Of Being Earnest, Vaudeville Theatre) as Dr Cuss and Colonel Adeye, Devon-Elise Johnson (Titanic the Musical UK tour, Half a Sixpence, West End) is Millie, PC Jaffers and Dr Kemp are played by David Partridge (Mirror Crack’d – UK Tour), James Peake (Da Vinci’s Demons, Fox), takes the roles of The MC/Rev Bunting/Teddy, Steven Pinder (Wicked, Brookside) is Squire Burdock. Taking the role of Griffin (The Invisible Man) is Phil Stewart (An Inspector Calls UK tour, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime, Gielgud Theatre) with Ben Roddy (The Provoked Wife and Venice Preserved, RSC) (from July 28 to August 17) and Ben Watson (Some Mothers Do ‘Ave Em, UK tour) (from August 18-26) as Marvel.

The creative team is led by director Chris Jordan, with illusions by magician and former president of the Magic Circle Scott Penrose, set design by Julie Godfrey (How the Other Half Loves) and lighting by Chris Davey (Touching the Void, Mathew Bourne’s The Car Man).

Spokeswoman Aimee Pugh said: “The appointment of Scott Penrose as magic consultant is a huge coup for the production team. Scott is the honorary vice president of The British Magic Society and was previously awarded the Magic Circle Stage Magician of the Year. He has an impressive history of creating illusion effects for numerous West End shows and films and has also worked with Cirque du Soleil creating magic effects, illusions and quick-change techniques.

“At this summer’s theatrical event experience The Invisible Man, at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne from July 28-August 26, theatre-goers will experience a theatrical and visual spectacle packed with magic and comedy. This show promises fabulous fun suitable for all ages. A sleepy Sussex village has an unexpected visitor one night, but clearly there is something very wrong with this stranger. What follows is a thrilling tale of daring adventure and unforgettable theatre." eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call 01323 412000.

Also coming up this week is EODS with The Winter's Tale in Italian Gardens (until Saturday, August 5), a “timeless fairy tale beyond belief.”