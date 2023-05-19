Eastbourne treat for Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans

Buffy fans are in for a treat at the Devonshire Park Theatre this month when the show Buffy: Revamped comes to the venue after a critically acclaimed season at the Edinburgh Fringe, for one night only on Thursday, May 25.

A spokesman said: “In this fast-paced new production the entire 144 episodes of the hit 90s TV show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, are told through the eyes of the one person who knows it inside out… villain, anti-hero and trickster, Spike. Funny, satirical and bursting with 90s pop-culture references, it’s the perfect parody for Buffy aficionados and those who never enrolled at Sunnydale High alike. Written and starring Brendan Murphy coming hot on the heels of Murphy’s last show, Friend (The One with Gunther), which recently won the award for Best Play in the World Wide Comedy Awards, the award-winning success (Darkchat Awards 2022: Best Comedy Performer and Best One-Person Show) of Buffy Revamped has confirmed him as one of the country’s most talented young writer/performers with both critics and audiences.”

Brendan said: “Buffy fans are some of the smartest, funniest and kindest audiences you could ever hope to have at a show, and I can't wait to bring this celebration of all things Buffy The Vampire Slayer to the Scoobs & Slayers lying in wait across the UK and Ireland.”

Brendan Murphy is a London- based actor, improviser and comedian. He has toured extensively across the US and Canada as part of the Olivier Award nominated Potted Potter. Other theatre credits include: The Crown Live (Wilton's Music Hall and USA tour), and The Adventure (The Royal Exchange). Screen credits include Man Vs Bee (Netflix), Broadchurch (ITV), and Spiderman: Far From Home (Marvel Studios).

An experienced improviser, Brendan is a member of BBC Radio One's BattleActs! and has been a guest player for Second City and Monkey Toast Players. He is co-writer of the satirical comedy podcast NonCensored with Rosie Holt and the upcoming musical comedy The Last Library with Oliver Izod.