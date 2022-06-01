Eastbourne welcomes popular tribute acts

The Zoots

Spokeswoman Emily Barnes said: “On Friday, June 3 Eastbourne favourites The Zoots return to the stage with their Sounds of the 80s show. Pull on your neon and dust off your shoulder pads for a trip back in time to the 1980s.

“The Zoots playlist includes floor fillers, party anthems, classic pop and power ballads that were Top of The Pops from the acts that mattered – Wham, The Jam, Queen, Bon Jovi, Michael Jackson, Madness, Frankie Goes to Hollywood and more.

“The ELO Tribute Show is the following night on Saturday, June 4 featuring The ELO Encounter. The band recreates the sound of the Electric Light Orchestra, a symphonic force majeure and unique fusion of driving rock and classical strings.

“The ELO Encounter are the world's foremost tribute to Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra so why not come along and enjoy this incredible show which accurately reproduces the songs and sounds and takes you on a magical musical journey through time.

"Fans can expect songs including Mr Blue Sky, Evil Woman, Telephone Line, Rock & Roll is King, Don’t Bring Me Down, Livin' Thing and Sweet-Talkin’ Woman.

“Both June performances are in the Winter Garden and doors open at 7pm for 8pm shows.”

Tribute tickets cost £8.95 for adult in advance (child £6.95) .

Friends of Eastbourne Bandstand cardholders receive ten per cent off most ticket prices.

For more information or to book visit EastbourneBandstand.co.uk, the Seafront Office, Visitor Services Centre or telephone 01323 410611.

Also coming up, art-pop band 10cc have added more dates to their 2022 Ultimate Greatest Hits tour to run though through autumn, including a show at the Eastbourne Congress Theatre on October 15.

Spokeswoman Hannah Terry said: “Having achieved number one singles with I’m Not In Love, Rubber Bullets, and Dreadlock Holiday, 10cc have sold over 15 million records in the UK, with 11 top 10 hits under their belt.

" Recently, the band released a 46-track compilation album, The Things We Do For Live – 10cc, The Ultimate Hits and Beyond, which includes the classic hits, live tracks, Godley & Crème hits, a previously unreleased song and hits Graham Gouldman wrote for other artists such as the Hollies, the Yardbirds and Herman’s Hermits.

“Led by Gouldman, the live band comprises Rick Fenn (lead guitar, bass, vocals), Paul Burgess (drums, percussion) – both of whom have been with 10cc since the early years - Keith Hayman (keyboards, guitars, bass, vocals) and Iain Hornal (vocals, percussion, guitar, keyboards).