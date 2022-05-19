Eastbourne's Miss Marple completes south-coast Agatha Christie double

Miss Marple

It completes a south-coast Agatha Christie double with the Hercule Poirot mystery Murder On The Orient Express curently playing at Chichester Festival Theatre.

Eastbourne spokeswoman Aimee Pugh said: “The residents of Chipping Cleghorn are astonished to read an advert in the local newspaper that a murder will take place this coming Friday at Little Paddocks, the home of Letitia Blacklock.

“Unable to resist, the group gather at the house at the appointed time, when the lights go out and a gun is fired. Enter Miss Marple, who must unravel a complex series of relationships and events to solve the mystery of the killer.

“Now in its sixth year of touring, this lavish production has delighted packed audiences across the UK and Ireland and is brought to you by the company and director who produced the critically acclaimed courtroom thriller The Verdict.”Tickets from £20, under 25s £15, under 16s and students £10. Box office 01323 412000, online bookings eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

Visiting Eastbourne on Wednesday, May 25 for their appearance at Splash Point Jazz Club, are the Alan Barnes and Andy Panayi sextet, featuring their Salute to Cannonball and Coltrane.

Spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “Alan Barnes has been at the forefront of British jazz since 1980 and his musicianship and sense of humour have made him hugely popular in jazz clubs and festivals across the UK and beyond.

“Andy Panayi is an exceptionally gifted musician, skilled in performance, composition and arranging. He plays all the flutes and all the saxophones and currently leads his own groups, both jazz and classical. He also writes commissioned works and arrangements for his own ensembles.