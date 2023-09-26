Ellie Gowers tours on back of debut album - Havant, Guildford and Brighton dates
She plays the Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, Havant on September 29; The Star, Guildford on September 30; and The Folklore Rooms, Brighton on October 1.
Spokesman James Wallace said: “Ellie is a UK-based songwriter and guitarist. Growing up in verdant Warwickshire, it’s easy to hear that her music is fed by an early love of literature and her pastoral surroundings. Ellie’s writing delves into ecological, sociological and personal themes, all nestled in amongst storytelling. She brings these songs to life on stage with a strong and expressive voice with echoes of Sandy Denny. Described as sensitive and tender, but not without a fiery edge, Ellie has been labelled as dynamic, captivating, and one to watch.
“Her 2019 single Against the Tide gained rave reviews and extensive airplay across BBC R2, Scotland and Introducing.
"It even earned her a Tedx Talk. Between all of this, and with the time that lockdown allowed, Ellie poured all of her energy into her passion project Dwelling by the Weir, a collection of songs that celebrates the stories and people of her home county. From ecological devastation to communities persevering together to husband-poisoning-wives, the album weaves the past, present and future together and was toured around the UK to audiences, picking up national airplay and reviews.”