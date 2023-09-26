Ellie Gowers tours on back of debut album - Havant, Guildford and Brighton dates

Ellie Gowers heads out on a 17-date national tour this autumn, playing songs from her debut album Dwelling by the Weir. Fans can also expect new music with the release of her latest single, The Stars Are Ours.

She plays the Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, Havant on September 29; The Star, Guildford on September 30; and The Folklore Rooms, Brighton on October 1.

Spokesman James Wallace said: “Ellie is a UK-based songwriter and guitarist. Growing up in verdant Warwickshire, it’s easy to hear that her music is fed by an early love of literature and her pastoral surroundings. Ellie’s writing delves into ecological, sociological and personal themes, all nestled in amongst storytelling. She brings these songs to life on stage with a strong and expressive voice with echoes of Sandy Denny. Described as sensitive and tender, but not without a fiery edge, Ellie has been labelled as dynamic, captivating, and one to watch.

“Her 2019 single Against the Tide gained rave reviews and extensive airplay across BBC R2, Scotland and Introducing.