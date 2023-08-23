ELO tribute and rock 'n' roll variety shows coming up in Eastbourne

ELO Again play Eastbourne (contributed pic)

A spokesman said: “The blue skies are back at the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne this summer as the timeless magic of ELO returns with their Re-Discovery tour. Paying homage to the beloved band, ELO Again are celebrated as the ultimate tribute to Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) with soaring strings, uncanny vocals, famed orchestrations and stunning lighting effects. This is an aural and visual treat.

“This celebrated tribute band, which is made up of seven talented musicians, is renowned for flawlessly recreating the iconic sound and spectacle of the legendary group. With their impeccable musicianship and stunning visuals, they transport the audience back in time to relive the timeless hits of the band’s golden era. Fans can look forward to hearing classic tracks such as Mr Blue Sky, Livin' Thing, Don't Bring Me Down, Wild West Hero and many more, performed with the passion and precision that made the original band an international sensation.

“Born in the era of 70s glam, ELO conquered the world with the unique sound Jeff Lynne’s ELO still produce with the last album From Out of Nowhere hitting the number 1 slot in the UK. Jeff was recently one of the inductees for the 2023 songwriters Hall of Fame at a ceremony in New York in June.”

Also coming up, the “world’s leading rock ‘n’ roll show” That’ll Be The Day is back on the road with another production, packed full of “world-class” performances this autumn. “Combining uproarious comedy sketches and impersonations with breathtaking vocals and dazzling musicianship, That’ll Be The Day takes you on a spirited journey through the years, celebrating the most iconic moments in comedy, rock ‘n’ roll, and pop culture from the 50s right through to the 80s”, says spokeswoman Romy Journee. Dates include Congress Theatre, Eastbourne, August 29.

“First performed in 1988, That’ll Be The Day has built a long-standing reputation for five-star quality entertainment that entices audiences to return year after year. This sensational show has been touring solidly for over three decades, performing to over five million people nationwide and playing over 200 performances yearly. Unashamedly nostalgic and relentlessly entertaining, audiences are invited to travel back in time with the show’s outstanding ensemble cast, and immerse themselves in a night of effervescent music and comedy by the 20th century’s most revered superstars.