ELO tribute to play Eastbourne Bandstand

ELO Encounter

On Friday, October 15 The ELO Encounter take to the stage to recreate the sound of The Electric Light Orchestra, a symphonic force and unique fusion of driving rock and classical strings.

Emily Barnes, tourism business engagement officer with VisitEastbourne, said: “The ELO Encounter is the world’s foremost tribute to ELO so why not come along and enjoy this incredible show which accurately reproduces the songs and sounds and takes you on a magical musical journey through time?

“Drawing inspiration from all of ELO’s phases, from their spectacular debut single 10538 Overture to their seminal 1981 concept album Time, the ELO Encounter combines lights, projections, lasers and massive hits to provide a fast-paced and exciting show for both your eyes and ears.

“Put together by theatre veterans and unabashed ELO devotees, The ELO Encounter is a labour of love that will have you up and dancing to all your favourite tunes from the song-writing genius Jeff Lynne, including Mr Blue Sky, Last Train to London, Evil Woman, Rock & Roll is King, Don’t Bring Me Down, Rockaria, Turn to Stone and many more.

“A must see for theatregoers and ELO fans, The ELO Encounter guarantees a night to remember so strap on your dancing shoes for the show that will have you partying All Over the World!

“On Saturday, October 16 Badness will perform a Madness Tribute Show.

“Badness formed in 1994 and has been a market leader in the tribute scene, with their energetic show and a front-man that never fails to whip the audience into shape.

“The six-piece line-up play Madness hits from years gone by and as a previous winner of the National Tribute Music Awards, you know you’re in for a good night if Badness are on the bill.”

Tribute tickets cost £8.95 for adult in advance (child £6.95) and doors open at for 8pm performances.

For more information or to book visit EastbourneBandstand.co.uk, the Seafront Office, Visitor Services Centre or telephone 01323 410611.