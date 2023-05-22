Elton and Buddy tributes among the Eastbourne bandstand attractions

Eastbourne Bandstand will be offering even more top tributes this year as it begins a summer run of four tribute shows a week, starting in June.

Spokeswoman Tracey Drake said: “The music of Elton John, Simply Red and Buddy Holly will be celebrated at three separate concerts over the May Bank Holiday weekend, while June 1 sees the first Thursday night tribute show of the season with Pop-Up Bowie. Wealden Brass Band will also bring the classics to Wednesday evening’s 1812 & Proms Night and Basingstoke Concert Band will take to the stage on Sunday afternoon.

“The weekend promises to get off to a great start on Friday, May 26 with the Elton John Tribute Show and Jimmy Love’s tribute to the Rocket Man. Essentially Elton by Jimmy recreates the great sound of Sir Elton John with the enthusiasm and flamboyance of any of the rock genius’s concerts. Widely regarded as one of the best Elton John tributes in the UK by other singers and impersonators, this is Jimmy Love’s tribute to the music of Sir Elton John and lyricist Bernie Taupin.

“On Saturday, May 27 the Bandstand hosts the Buddy Holly Tribute Show with Rob Maskell and The Cricketers delivering a breathtaking show which has rock ’n’ rolled audiences across the globe and is guaranteed to have everyone singing along to the music and dancing in the aisles. Hits include That’ll Be the Day, Peggy Sue, Heartbeat, It Doesn't Matter Anymore, Raining in My Heart, Oh Boy! – and many more. A Bandstand favourite, Rob has been portraying Buddy Holly now for over a decade, as well as performing in West End shows over the last 25 years.

“The afternoon of Sunday, May 28 will see Basingstoke Concert Band take to the Bandstand stage for a performance of traditional music – just one of many brass, concert and silver bands appearing during the summer months. The weekend rounds up with a Simply Red Tribute Show on the night of Sunday, May 28. Expect some of the Manchester band’s greatest hits including A New Flame, Money’s Too Tight to Mention, Stars and Holding Back the Years.

“On Wednesday, May 31, Wealden Brass Band will take to the stage for a truly iconic tradition that is celebrated every Wednesday evening, consisting of a culmination of concert music ending triumphantly with traditional proms favourites and Tchaikovsky’s 1812 overture - accompanied by a spectacular firework display. The music continues into June on Thursday, June 1 when the award-winning Pop-Up Bowie performs a tribute to David Bowie.”