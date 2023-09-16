Emsworth Beer, Cider and Wine Festival plus new WemsFest season

More than 26 ales from all over the UK have been sourced for the seventh Emsworth Beer, Cider and Wine Festival which runs from Friday to Sunday, September 22-24, as part of the new WemsFest season.

Dino Baptiste joins the new WemsFest season (contributed pic)

At the Emsworth Beer, Cider and Wine Festival, this year's all class winner at The Great British Beer Festival 1872, Porter from Elland Brewery in West Yorkshire will be available along with class winners from as far afield as Cornwall, Wales and Orkney. Two local vintners, Bush Wines and Vin, will serve a selection of wines and there will be six different ciders available along with continuous silent films, Indian Streetfood from Darbar Restaurant, and live music. The Festival takes place in Emsworth Community Centre and runs 5pm-10.30pm on Friday, 11am-10.30pm on Saturday and 12noon-4pm on Sunday. Tickets include a souvenir glass, programme, and drinks tokens are available from Bookends, Harbour Records, and online at wegottickets.com.

As for the music, the new WemsFest season will travel from from Malawi to Scotland. Full details on wemsfest.com. Spokesman Mark Ringwood said: “Diversity has always been at the core of programming for the Emsworth-based arts organisation WemsFest and this is undoubtably clear from their autumn programme. The programme embraces music from Malawi, The Congo, Scotland, Jamaica, Louisiana and a smattering of excellent artists from the UK. Blues piano-de-force Dino Baptiste returns after his day job with Dana Gillespie to play Compton on October 14. Scotland’s representation starts with Blue Rose Code on October 20 and continues with GNOSS on October 26 , and Heidi Talbot in concert with the man who wrote Patience of Angels for Eddi Reader – Boo Hewerdine on November 16. Sandwiched inbetween is the legendary Louisiana-based blues guitarist Lil’ Jimmy Reed accompanied by the steeped-in-history Bob Hall Hall Blues Band on October 28.

