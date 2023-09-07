Enjoy The Rolling Stones Story at Southsea’s Kings Theatre

With the first Rolling Stones album for 18 years announced this week, you can mug up on the Stones with a trip to see The Rolling Stones Story at Southsea’s Kings Theatre on Friday, September 8 at 7.30pm.

The Rolling Stones Story heads to Southsea (contributed pic)

Paul Ashworth will slip into the Jagger shoes. Tickets here

“I had been working as a “Mick” for some years both as a professional double and performer with a band. The Rolling Stones Story was an opportunity to move in a slightly different direction. The theatre show came about as a project with a successful established company, and aims to give audiences a real flavour of The Rolling Stones, moving through the different eras of the band’s career in true spectacular Stones style. It’s a full show with costume changes, lights and all the rest, but designed to also suit smaller venues such as regional theatres so that we can tour the show to as many people and places as possible. At the end of the day, my job is about playing a role and what better place for that than in a theatre?

“I’ve done everything from a chef to a teacher to a sports car dealer! I was still working when I started performing as Mick Jagger, and along the way my sideline and hobby gradually became my full time job. I love being able to get on stage every night in a different city with the band and call it work.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad