Ensemble Reza are returning to The Hawth in Crawley

Mid Sussex-based Ensemble Reza will be returning to The Hawth, Crawley for a second series of concerts following their autumn debut (Friday, April 28, 7pm, The Hawth Studio).

Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “This first concert will open with a world premiere of a new arrangement for string octet of Bach's riveting Concerto in D minor for two violins. As well as the brooding, passionate String Octet by Shostakovitch, this concert will also feature music by one of Bach's greatest admirers, Mendelssohn. His string octet is a musical adventure full of lyricism and sparkling virtuosity and a musical tour de force.

“Ensemble Reza began as a group of Sussex-based professional musicians, working predominantly in London with the shared passion of creating an exciting musical environment to benefit the local community. Over the past decade they have set up a community orchestra, music club, free lunchtime concerts, formal concerts, workshops and education workshops."

The series will continue with two more concerts in May and June this year.

“Over the past decade we’ve grown in scope; setting up our fabulous community orchestra, a music club, performing free lunchtime and more formal concerts, and running workshops and education programmes. We’re now also Hub Partners of West Sussex Music and Associate Artists of The Hawth Theatre, Crawley. Our ethos throughout has never altered: to bring musicians and audiences of different ages and backgrounds together, changing lives through music.”