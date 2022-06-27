Erykah Badu, Gregory Porter, TLC and Sister Sledge at East Sussex festival - how to get your tickets

Badu Option

Spokesman Tom Fletcher said: “A host of talent from the worlds of jazz, funk, soul and R&B will descend on the UK for the Love Supreme Jazz Festival wh ich makes a much-anticipated return to Glynde Place in East Sussex after a two-year hiatus. Amongst the eclectic array of performers across the weekend will be neo-soul superstar Erykah Badu, making her only UK appearance of the year to coincide with the 25th anniversary of her seminal debut album Baduizm; multi-million-selling jazz superstar Gregory Porter; one of the biggest-selling female R&B groups of all time TLC: and disco legends Sister Sledge.

“A heavyweight line-up of acts from the UK’s thriving jazz, R&B and soul scenes will include Tom Misch, Lianne La Havas, Ezra Collective, Franc Moody, The Brand New Heavies, Emma-Jean Thackray, Matthew Halsall, Nala Sinephro, Sarathy Korwar, and a world exclusive collaborative performance from Sons of Kemet & Nubya Garcia that will see both acts performing a full set together.

" The Jazz In The Round stage will feature sets from Alina Bzhezhinska & HipHarp Collective, Arun Ghosh, Cubafrobeat, Graham Costello’s STRATA and Sean Khan.

"The leading lights of international jazz will also feature in the form of Charles Lloyd & The Marvels, Gary Bartz & Maisha, Blue Note guitarist Julian Lage, the father of Ethio-jazz Mulatu Astatke, and master US alto saxophonist Rudresh Mahanthappa.

“The weekend’s DJ schedule will see sets from the likes of Norman Jay and Jamz Supernova alongside rising stars from the scene including Mafalda, Rebecca Vasment, Kirrolus, Gia Fu and Melle Brown.

" Additional offerings at this year’s festival will include wellness and yoga area Breathe, secret swimming, organise d hill walks across the South Downs, a host of activities aimed at children, the Supremium VIP area, which will offer a range of premium benefits plus the opportunity to watch exclusive artist performances, and the Jazz Lounge, which will present a range of artist interviews, talks, panel discussions and film screenings.

" The festival will also see the return of an expanded Bands & Voices area, which presents cabaret, spoken word and dance, and nestled away in the woods the Blue In Green area presents live music and DJs late into the night.”

Artists include Ezra Collective, Sister Sledge, Charles Lloyd & The Marvels, Mulatu Astatke, The Brand New Heavies, Mr Jukes & Barney Artist, Samm Henshaw, Franc Moody, Gary Bartz & Maisha, Matthew Halsall, Gabriels, Lady Blackbird, Emma-Jean Thackray, Julian Lage, Nala Sinephro, Jon Cleary, MF Robots, Sarathy Korwar, Isaiah Sharkey and Rudresh Mahanthappa, Melissa Aldana, Soccer96, Alabaster DePlume and Harold López-Nussa.