Etchingham Music Festival returns

Etchingham Music Festival 2023 starts on Saturday June 24 at 7.30pm with the return of pianist Florian Mitrea. This year he is joined by the soprano and actress Sarah Gabriel and narrator Richard Williams.

Sacconi Quartet by Alejandro Tamagno

In a programme entitled An evening of Surprises, there will be music ranging from Beethoven to Gershwin all interwoven with stories and a new musical.

On Tuesday evening, June 27, the Sacconi string quartet will perform works by Haydn, Brahms and the American composer Jessie Montgomery who was born in Manhattan in 1981. Michael Collins, the internationally acclaimed clarinettist, makes up the ensemble for Brahms’ clarinet quintet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following evening, Wednesday, June 28, Marcio Da Silva will be conducting the Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra in Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and Grieg’s Holberg suite. The concert will feature the violinist, Emil Chakalov.

Most Popular

Friday, June 30 is opera night. Arias, duets and trios from the world of opera, together with supper, combine to make for an evening of merriment and laughter.

Helen May, Alessandra Fasolo and Marcio Da Silva are accompanied on the piano by Yau Cheng. Adam Newington will prepare supper which is served in the interval.

The final concert takes place at 4pm on Sunday, July 2. Richard Evans will be introducing young musicians from Trinity Music Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is an opportunity to marvel at their talent and to give support and encouragement,” a spokesman said. Entrance is free

“All the concerts are given in the beautiful 14th-century Etchingham church. As you arrive glance upwards to admire the brass weathervane said to be the oldest in the country. During the interval, perhaps with a glass of wine in hand, admire the fine misericords in the chancel or discover the resting place of Henry Corbould who designed the world’s first postage stamp, The Penny Black. Add in a warm welcome and a summer evening and you might be forgiven for saying ‘What’s not to like?’”