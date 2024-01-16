Eternal Triangle play St Leonards New Year date

Trevor Watts (contributed pic)

Trevor first came to prominence in the 1960s as a founder member of The Spontaneous Music Ensemble.

As friend and musical collaborator Jamie Harris says: “During the 1970s with his group Amalgam he transitioned away from purely improvised music passing through rock, punk and funk to arrive in the 1980s with his fully fledged world music group Moire Music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Dearly missed local percussionist and singer Nana Tsiboe was a close Watts contributor during this period as was drummer Liam Genockey. Liane Carroll and Colin Gibson were also members of one particularly fine version of Moire Music who recorded the classic album With One Voice.

Most Popular

“In 1998 I was asked to help organise a concert with Mr Watts as composer and musical director. The band of young musicians involved eventually became The Celebration Band. It was here that I made my own transition from vocalist to group percussionist. This group, still very much working out of a solid rhythmic world music mould, made a critically acclaimed album and toured USA/Canada.

“Trevor and I also played many concerts together as a duo around this time. After a break we re-ignited the duo when I was invited by Veryan Weston to play at Trevor's 80th birthday celebration. We picked up the duo were we left off and after some successful concerts and of course having to traverse the Covid pandemic we eventually found ourselves in a trio with said Mr Weston, a fiery contributor on Nord electric keyboard. And so Eternal Triangle were born.”

Since his early days. Trevor Watts has travelled to all corners of the globe with his groups Amalgam and Moire Music as well as playing in projects with a veritable who’s who of jazz and improvising musicians. In October/November of 2023 Watts undertook a 16-date tour of the US along with long-term playing partner and fellow Hastings resident, percussionist Jamie Harris. They finished the trip with a sold-out gig on Broadway at the Jazz Gallery. In Eternal Triangle they team up with another long term Watts collaborator, keyboardist Veryan Weston. The group will be bringing their dizzying rhythmic music to St Leonards in 2024 with a concert at Kino St Leonards on Friday, January 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Jamie explains: “Eternal Triangle are two thirds Hastings based musicians Trevor Watts and Jamie Harris and one Third Veryan Weston from Welwyn Garden City. We’ve been working hard on the music since summer 2021.

“This gig at the Kino on Friday, January 26 will be our fourth there and we’ll be showcasing a brand-new set. Trevor and I played a month long tour of the US in the autumn of last year.

"Much of the music we worked out for that has now become the launch pad for the new material which we’ll be playing in our trio with Veryan.”