Excellent turnout for Rustington choir's summer concert in aid of Worthing-based charity Turning Tides

​​There was an excellent turnout for The Friendship Singers' summer concert at Rustington Methodist Church hall, supporting Worthing-based homelessness charity Turning Tides.

The choir, conducted by Terry Warren, had recruited several new members following its Christmas concert in December, which was the first time the singers had been able to perform for three years due to the Covid pandemic.

The programme for the summer concert on July 12 opened with What a Wonderful World and the first half featured songs such as I Have a Dream, Wherever You Are and Someone to Watch Over Me, as well as a poem and a piano solo of The Black and White Rag.

The second half included a Sound of Music sing-along and a presentation by community fundraiser Sue Harris about the work of Turning Tides, before the concert finished with Sussex by the Sea.

The Friendship Singers. Picture: Margaret White / The Friendship Singers / Submitted

Margaret White said: "We were delighted at the size of the audience and I am pleased to say we raised £502 through donations at the concert for Turning Tides.

"We sang a variety of popular songs and provided the audience with an ice cream in the interval, which was much appreciated."

The choir is a group of women singing in three parts – soprano, mezzo soprano and alto. It has a long history, originally singing in unison and then evolving into part singing.

The choir sings a variety of music styles from ABBA, The Carpenters, songs from the musicals as well as more well-known classical pieces and folk tunes.