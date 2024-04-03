Exhibition of Italian 1960s comics in Chichester: Eureka – a forgotten Anglo-Italian comic strip adventure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

What really set Eureka apart from other publications was it didn’t look exclusively to America, or France – instead, it channelled the London Swinging Sixties vibe.

With vibrant, almost psychedelic covers, Eureka introduced Italian readers to memorable British strips from Andy Capp to Tiffany Jones, later adding homegrown productions such as Bonvi’s Sturmtruppen and Lupo Alberto.

The exhibition will take Italophiles and enthusiasts of British culture on a journey through the very best comics from the 60s, providing an opportunity to celebrate the forgotten but important Anglo-Italian cultural dialogue.

Eureka comic's first cover

The showcase will also include the graphics of other pop-inspired Italian strips from the period, such as Linus, Alter Linus, and Sgt Kirk.

The exhibition is free entry, and will run from the 29 April to 2 July 2024 at the Learning and Resource Centre (LRC), University of Chichester, College Lane, Chichester, PO19 6PE.

The LRC is open from 8am to 5pm on weekdays, and from 10am to 4pm on weekends. To attend the opening launch at 5pm on 29 April 2024, please contact Alessandro Pozzolo through the following email: [email protected].